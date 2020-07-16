Kelly Rowland Admits Constant Beyoncé Comparisons Tortured Her For ‘A Whole Decade’! 

Kelly Rowland knows a thing or two about being upstaged!

On the latest episode of The Voice Australia, the Motivation singer got candid about her struggles with constantly being compared to Beyoncé during their Destiny’s Child years.

The confession came after contestant Chris Sebastian admitted to feeling like he was being overshadowed by his older brother, Guy. Making it clear that she could relate to him, Kelly said:

“I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?”

Only you and Michelle Williams know that struggle, gurl!

The 39-year-old didn’t hold back how the experience affected her over the years, telling the contestant:

“I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B. Or, I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They’re gonna compare anyways.”

And she’s not just talking about a few years of this: Kelly admitted the feeling haunted her for “a whole decade”!

She shared:

“I would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me. That’s bull. There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”

While few performers can ascend to Queen Bey’s stratosphere, Kelly’s been quite successful in her own right. Following her DC days, she went on to release four studio albums and has sold over 4 million records.

Interestingly enough, Bey’s dad Matthew Knowles recently compared Kelly’s solo career to his daughter’s, suggesting the Spirit singer’s career took off over her former bandmate’s because she has lighter skin. During a conversation on SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show last month to talk about how segregation and colorism are still very much at play in the music industry, ‘Yonce’s dad said:

“I think [Beyoncé] would have had — I think it would’ve affected her success [to have a darker skin tone]… And I use Kelly Rowland as an example. She’s a great example. But you know, the great thing is, Kelly did exceptional outside of America, especially in Australia. Kelly sold over 4 million records. She just got off-script.”

Either way, Kelly ain’t doing too bad for herself! Watch the clip (below) to hear what she had to say.