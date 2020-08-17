Kelly Ripa’s gray roots tell the quarantining story

In this case Ripa utilized a current social networks obstacle to flaunt her gray roots.
The #2020Challenge on Instagram has individuals revealing the development of their state of minds and looks as the pandemic drags out.
Ripa utilized it to reveal her natural gray hair gradually growing in.
“Perhaps this meme is a week old at this point… but does that really compare to these roots?,” Ripa composed in the caption of a picture which revealed her hair from January to what she jokingly expects will beSeptember “My version of the #2020Calendar is just…real….”
Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest have actually been recording their hit daytime talk program from their houses.