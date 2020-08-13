Kelly Ripa’s daughter Lola says ‘thirst trap’ posts of Mark Consuelos are ‘disgusting’

The video began with Lola calling a quality that she obtained from her mom: “The ability to welcome people with open arms.”

“You taught me that it doesn’t matter who you come from, what your name is, you treat everyone with the same kindness and respect,” she exposed. “Being able to look people in the eye and shake their hands and smile when you meet them.”

Later in the video, Lola was asked to share something her mom posts on social networks that she would never ever publish herself.

“Something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters,” she stated.

“That’s why the people follow me,” firmly insisted Ripa, who has actually ended up being understood forher epic clap backs “They want to see it.”

“I understand, but I just don’t even think you should give them the time of day,” Lola reacted.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host noted her surprise over the truth that Lola didn’t raise the “thirst trap pictures”– images displaying one’s body– of Consuelos.

“That’s disgusting,” Lola stated clearly. “I obstruct that out of my mind. I forgot you …