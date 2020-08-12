Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos Calls “Thirst Trap” Photos of Mark Consuelos “Disgusting”

Ever wish your parents didn’t share something on social media? You’re not alone.

Lola Consuelos revealed the types of posts she’d rather not see on mom Kelly Ripa‘s Instagram feed in a video for People‘s inaugural family issue.

The topic came up after the mother-daughter duo discussed the Live With Kelly and Ryan host’s clapbacks at her followers, with the 19-year-old student noting she’d never respond to the haters.

“That’s why the people follow me,” the 49-year-old TV star said. “They want to see it.”

While Lola understood the argument, she insisted her mom shouldn’t give them the time of day, claiming “these people are sitting at home wishing they were you.” Still, Kelly saw her relationship with her trolls differently.

“I think my haters and I have a healthy relationship with each other,” she said. “I think that it’s a give-and-take. Because I think that the people I clap back to are very clever; they’re usually very funny; I usually get a good chuckle out of it. Then, they deserve the little pepper.”

However, Lola claimed, “Irrelevant people should stay out of our lives.”