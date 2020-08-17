Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Quarantine Gray Roots Transformation In HIGHlarious Meme!

Kelly Ripa is taking a stab at among Instagram‘s newest patterns!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host required to the social networks platform on Sunday to share her spin on the 2020 calendar meme, which is implied to record your state of mind throughout the months of this wild year. But rather of highlighting her facial expressions, Ripa displayed something else totally: her month-by-month gray roots!

She composed:

“Perhaps this meme is a week old at this moment … however does that truly compare to these roots????? My variation of the # 2020Calendar is simply … genuine …???????? ♀???????? “

Take a search for yourself (listed below):

Fans were liking the openness, along with her appearance! Ch- ch-check out some leading remarks (listed below):