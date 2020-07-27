Kelly Ripa Pays Tribute To The Late Regis Philbin In Emotional Live Segment (Video)

Kelly Ripa isn’t done honoring her previous Live co-host, Regis Philbin

As you most likely understand, the TELEVISION legend died on Saturday of natural causes at the age of 88, and Ripa was among lots of who required to social networks to commemorate him. But at the start of Monday’s episode of Live, the 49- year-old had more to state about her late coach, co-star, and buddy.

While talking to existing co-host Ryan Seacrest, she stated:

“As people get older, you always know that certain things are inevitable, and passing away is one of those things, but Regis is one of the people that we all believed would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable. It was not in the cards, I suppose.”

Ripa– who co-hosted Live with Regis from 2000 to 2011– remembered the minute she found out of the icon’s death, confessing “the first person” she thought about was his spouse of 50 years, Joy

Related: Kathie Lee Gifford Recalls Last Encounter With Regis Weeks Before His Death

The All My Children alum went on to bear in mind Regis as having an “ability to talk to kids like they were adults” and kept in mind that she and hubby Mark Consuelos‘ 3 kids “just worshipped him,” including:

“They don’t make them like Regis anymore.”

They sure do not.

After the news at first broke over the weekend, Kelly and Ryan both shared the exact same declaration and image to their particular Instagram accounts, composing:

“We are beyond saddened to learn more about the loss of RegisPhilbin He was the supreme class act, bringing his laughter and pleasure into our houses daily on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond fortunate to have him as a coach in our professions and aim daily to fill his shoes on the program. We send our inmost love and acknowledgements to his household and hope they can discover some convenience in understanding he left the world a much better location.”

The group behind Live likewise commemorated the NBC star, stating in a declaration:

“Our hearts are broken to learn the news about Regis’ passing. Regis originated ‘Live’ as a local New York broadcast back in 1983, and for more than 28 years he poured his heart and soul into the show. Many of the members of our staff began their careers at “Live” with Regis, and were fortunate adequate to gain from a master broadcaster. Our hearts head out to Joy and his household.”

So do ours. R.I.P. Regis.

Watch the clip (listed below) to hear what else Kelly needed to state.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MLq86 kTCh4