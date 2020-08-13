Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Daughter Thinks Their Thirst Trap Pics Are ‘Disgusting’!

Think your parents are showoffs? Lola Consuelos has ya beat.

In a video for People’s inaugural family issue, the 19-year-old sat down with her mother Kelly Ripa and revealed what kind of behavior she prefers not to see on her parents’ social media pages. All the kind most fans can’t stop looking at! LOLz!

The topic came up after the pair discussed the Live With Kelly and Ryan host’s clapbacks at her Instagram haters. Lola insisted she’d never respond to her trolls, but her 49-year-old mother argued that clapbacks are all part of the fun of online entertainment.

The TV personality mused:

“That’s why the people follow me. They want to see it.”

Although the Gen Z-er understood Kelly’s logic, she discouraged her mom from feeding her trolls, claiming “these people are sitting at home wishing they were you.”

Kelly doubled down on her philosophy, though, sharing:

“I think my haters and I have a healthy relationship with each other. I think that it’s a give-and-take. Because I think that the people that I clap back to are very clever; they’re usually very funny; I usually get a good chuckle out of it. Then, they deserve the little pepper.”

But Lola wasn’t having it. She countered: