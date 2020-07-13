Kelly Preston’s daughter, Ella, pays tribute to ‘courageous’ mother following her death

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” she began the post, sharing the exact same image that her daddy did. “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”

She continued her tribute by thanking her late mommy for a myriad of things she did while raising her.

“Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place,” she composed. “You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Preston was born uponOct 13, 1962, in Honolulu,Hawaii She studied acting at the University of Southern California prior to starring in the romantic funny movie, “Mischief,” her initially significant motion picture function, according to People.

She went on to star in such hit movies as 1988’s “Twins,” 1996’s “Jerry Maguire,” and 1999’s “For Love of the Game” along with Kevin Costner.

Preston likewise had regular guest-starring functions on TELEVISION series like “Medium,” “CSI: Cyber” and “Joey.”

She is endured by her other half, 66, daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old boyBenjamin Their boy Jett passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

In May of 2019, Preston shared some radiant words for her daughter on Instagram after enjoying her efficiency and subsequent press trip for “The Poison Rose.”

“Still in absolute awe of my stunning daughter,”she wrote at the time “I just re-watched all of her interviews from this past week doing press for #thepoisonrose and she has jumped into ‘the family business’ as an absolute natural. It floored me how poised, confident, elegant, sweet, gorgeous (I don’t think there are actually enough adjectives in the English language for me to properly articulate how perfectly she held her own)… I am beyond proud of her and all of her accomplishments, but most of all I am proud and honored to have her as my daughter.”