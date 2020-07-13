Kelly Preston has died following a 2-year battle with breast cancer

Preston had actually been fighting breast cancer for 2 years, Travolta stated, and “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”
Preston had actually starred in 90’s classics like “Jerry McGuire” and “For Love of the Game.”
John Travolta ended his post by stating, “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT”
In addition to their child Ella, the couple likewise have a child, Benjamin, born in2010 Their child Jett Travolta died in 2009, while the household vacationed in theBahamas
CNN’s Hollie Silverman added to this report.