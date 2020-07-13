Kelly Preston Dead At 57 After Quiet Battle With Breast Cancer – John Travolta & More Speak Out

After a 2- year battle with breast cancer, Kelly Preston died on Sunday at the age of 57.

The Jerry Maguire starlet, who is wed to John Travolta, chose to keep her battle personal as she looked for medical treatment, according to a household agent speaking with People The declaration read:

“On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

Late Sunday night, John verified the awful news on social networks with a lovely homage to his other half. Sharing an image of Kelly on Instagram, he exposed a little about her “courageous” breast cancer battle, in addition to thanking those who supported her through everything:

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.”

The 66- year- old continued, including how he’ll be going back for the sake of their 2 kids, Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 9:

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

What a heartbreaking loss. Kelly genuinely shined in her acting functions, however apparently a lot more so when surrounded by her household (visualized listed below) and enjoyed ones.

Preston’s earliest kid, Ella, likewise honored her with an Instagram post last night, remembering her radiant light and capability to make anybody “feel instantly happy.” With the very same picture her papa shared, she composed a sweet message straight to her mama:

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Stars flooded the remarks areas of the set’s social networks homages, as some required to their own accounts to share their memories ofPreston Mariah Carey used her love to the Travolta household, composing under the Saturday Night Fever star’s post:

“Sending so much love to you and your family in this heartbreaking moment. 💔”

Selma Blair did too, composing:

“I am holding you all in love. Your wife, your partner in life, was a darling soul. Always at the ready with comfort and grace. What a team you were. She will be so missed. 🖤”

Kelly Preston.

Can’ t keep in mind where, however, satisfied initially in late ’92 I believe.

Such a beautiful individual. In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.

I have not seen her much, however when I did, she was constantly the very same sparkly eyed gem.

Love to her household.

R.I.P — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 13, 2020

RIP to my on screen mama,#kellypreston What a beautiful female. Such an unfortunate loss. — Spencer Breslin (@Spencerbreslin) July 13, 2020

A gorgeous girl. Inside and out.

A squashing loss.

Rest In Peace, Kelly Preston &#x 1f64 f; &#x 1f3fd; &#x 1f494; pic.twitter.com/ogNArcdyFI — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) July 13, 2020

Kelly Preston was immensely kind and amazingly beautiful. Can’ t think this. My ideas are with her sweet Ella and the rest of her amazing household. RIP &#x 1f90 d; &#x 1f90 d; &#x 1f90 d; — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020

Daniel Dae Kim tweeted about his For Love of the Game co- star, keeping in mind how inviting she was on set:

“I was lucky enough to work with her on one of my very first films, “For Love of The Game.” We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, however she could not have actually been warmer or kinder to a young, anxious star attempting to make great. I’ll always remember that. Thank youKelly #RestIn Peace &#x 1f64 f; &#x 1f3fc;”

Josh Gad likewise spoke out on Twitter:

“I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family. What a loss. RIP #KellyPreston”

As did Maria Shriver:

“Shocked by this sad news. Kelly was such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife. My heart breaks for her family who have already known such sadness and grief. Join me in sending them love and strength. #RIP #KellyPreston”

The starlet is endured by John and their 2 kids, Ella andBenjamin Their kid Jett passed away in 2009 at the age of16 Our ideas are with her friends and family throughout this tough time. R.I.P., Kelly.