Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, has died following a two-year battle with breast cancer

Preston had actually been fighting breast cancer for 2 years, Travolta stated, and “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

In an exclusive with PEOPLE, a household agent stated that Preston died on Sunday early morning. “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends,” the representative informed INDIVIDUALS.

Preston had actually starred in 90’s classics like “Jerry McGuire” and “For Love of the Game.”

Preston and Travolta’s child, Ella Travolta, published a homage to her mom on Instagram “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

John Travolta ended his post by stating, “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT” In addition to their child Ella, the couple likewise have a child, Benjamin, born in2010 Their child Jett Travolta died in 2009, while the household vacationed in theBahamas .

CNN’s Hollie Silverman added to this report.





