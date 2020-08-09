Kelly Osbourne stuns fans with her 85 pound weight-loss transformation: ‘Can you believe it?’

The 35- year-old exposed that she has actually lost 85 pounds in a remark she directed to Olivia TuTram Mai– the mom of media character Jeannie Mai.

“That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you,” Osbourne composed. “Can you believe it? Kaakakaka.”

Other popular good friends gushed over the star’s make over, that included her pinup-style pastel purple hair and red Gucci onesie.

“You lewk soy gewd,” American drag queen and lyricist Vicky Vox commented under Osbourne’s image. “I hope your heart feels as great!”

Meanwhile, numerous of Osbourne’s non-famous fans kept in mind that she looks quite indistinguishable.

“You appear like a various individual with your weight loss,” one user composed. “Much more positive. gorgeous.”

Osbourne has actually openly had a hard time with weight in the past. She apparently lost 20 pounds when she appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009 and understood she is a psychological eater, according to a short article from Shape Magazine.

By 2012, Osbourne embraced a vegan diet plan and started treking routinely to keep her weight down, according to a report from the British tabloid the Daily Express.

OnDec 31, the star …