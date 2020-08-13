Kelly Osbourne shows off trimmed-down figure after revealing 85-pound weight loss

The “Project Catwalk” star equipped with black cat-eye sunglasses and a collection of earrings, rings, and bracelets.

KELLY OSBOURNE STUNS FANS WITH HER 85 POUND WEIGHT-LOSS TRANSFORMATION: ‘CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?’

Despite her loose clothes, Osbourne’s frame was visibly slim following her 85- pound weight loss improvement.

On her Instagram Story, the TELEVISION character exposed she had actually simply moved.

“First meal in my new home,” she captioned the post while using the very same attire she sported at the drug store.

The “Fashion Police” alum’s current trip comes days after she exposed she’s lost 85 pounds.

Olivia TuTram Mai, the mom of media character Jeannie Mai, discussed a picture of Osbourne and stated, “Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight.”

“That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs since I last saw you,” Osbourne reacted. “Can you think it? …