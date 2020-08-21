Kelly Osbourne reveals she had gastric sleeve surgery two years ago amid weight loss: ‘It’s not a quick fix’

“I don’t give a f–k what anyone has to say. I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s–t. [I did the] gastric sleeve,” the 35-year-old star shared. “All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

She likewise detailed the distinctions in between her own treatment– the elimination of about 80% of the stomach– and gastric bypass surgery.

“If you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that,” Osbourne prompted. “I had to do a year of stand-alone treatment to prepare myself for the surgery prior to I even had it. What individuals do not recognize is it eliminates this hormonal agent that if you have dependency problems, it stops your yearning, and it makes you not mentally consume, which is a substantial issue for me.”

She elaborated: “I was sober previously, it did assist, I do not yearn for alcohol at all any longer. All it is is a push in the ideal instructions. It does not resolve all your issues …