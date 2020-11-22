Kelly Loeffler, the Senator of the state of Georgia, has been recently tested positive with COVID-19. Her condition was announced by the officials of her campaign.

It was on 20th November, Friday, that Kelly Loeffler was tested positive with coronavirus. On the other hand, sources have informed that she is undergoing more tests whose results have not arrived yet. As a result, she is taking necessary precautions while she is awaiting the results of the other tests as the results seemed inconclusive as of the evening on 21st November, Saturday. This information about Kelly Loeffler is reported by Stephen Lawson, the spokesperson of the campaign of Loeffler.

Kelly Loeffler Friday Events

Kelly Loeffler was also seen without masks with Mike Pence, VP, and David Perdue, Senator, throughout the campaign events on Friday. The three of them also rode a bus to two campaign sites from the airport as they have been conducting the campaigns for the January runoff in the state of Georgia.

Kelly Loeffler had taken two coronavirus tests this Friday. While her rapid tests before the events begun on Friday were seen to be negative, she was tested positive in the test taken in the evening. However, the results have been uncertain on Saturday.

It was informed that she has shown no symptoms and is strictly following the guidelines of quarantine.

She has personally requested all in her contact to get themselves tested and take precautions.