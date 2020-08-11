Kelly Clarkson to fill in for Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent”

By
Jasyson
-

Singer and current Daytime Emmy winner Kelly Clarkson, whom Cowell as soon as had a hand in crowning the winner of “American Idol,” is set to act as a visitor judge on today’s live telecasts, according to NBC and a declaration published on Clarkson’s social networks.

Cowell injured his back while riding an electrical bike and needed surgical treatment.
Cowell thanked well-wishers for their “kind messages” in a tweet onMonday

.

Clarkson will sign up with fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and SofiaVergara Terry Crews hosts the program.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesday and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.



