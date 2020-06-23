Kelly Clarkson talks candidly about ‘challenging’ parts of motherhood: ‘You will want to cry so hard’

The “Stronger” singer shares two kids, Remy and River, with Brandon Blackstock, whom she recently filed for divorce from.

Clarkson called parenting “no greater gift,” but additionally admitted, “it can be overwhelming.”

“The Voice” judge continued: “You aren’t just molding their little lives — it’s changing you in the process, too.”

Clarkson also stressed that new moms should really be patient with themselves. “You’ve got to go through the humor in everything, and in your self,” she told the group. “There are moments once you will want to cry so hard — and that is OK! — but just try to laugh and let it go.”

For parting advice, the singer advised parents to nap while their children nap. “We all think, ‘No, here is the only time I have something for me.’ Don’t get it done! Take the nap, believe me,” she warned.