Kelly Clarkson takes on Twitter troll: ‘aim higher’

The tweet read: “No wonder her marriage didn’t work…surprise she has time for her kids…not the good old country girl we fell in love with…it’s all about Kelly being on tv…and no one else…no tears for her…but for her kids.”

Clarkson responded: “Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what ‘good old country girls’ do…. this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please.”

The vocalist applied for divorce from her other half of 7 years inJune The previous couple share 2 kids together.

On Aug 10, it was exposed Clarkson would temporarily replace ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Simon Cowell as he recuperates from a back injury.