Kelly Clarkson Spotted Without Wedding Ring Days After Filing For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson is performing her own thing this week-end — her first after officially filing for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

The 38-year-old singer was spotted on an outing already, in fact, with a Friday afternoon jaunt in her Los Angeles neighbor hood with her dog. Gotta get some good exercise in even while we’re all still (technically) quarantined and said to be practicing social distancing, right?!

The biggest news to come from the walk, judging by the paparazzi pics themselves (which you can see HERE), is that the former American Idol champ and longtime powerhouse singer isn’t wearing her a wedding ring any more. Sooo… that was fast! After all, we’ve only known concerning the divorce for some days now… and even those inside her inner circle are shocked that it simply happened!

A source spoke to People about Clarkson’s new normal after leaving Blackstock, though, also it sounds like she’s just right down to live life and keep moving things forward with the kids, the dogs, and the rest of her life. Speaking about Kelly’s day-to-day actions now post-divorce, the insider stated (below):

“Kelly is spending time in L.A. with her kids. She has been low-key and mostly stayed at home. She seems to be doing okay.”

Well then!

We do know both Clarkson and Blackstock have light emitting diode increasingly busy careers within the last few years, with her TELEVISION duties ramping up along with all the work she’s done in music. On his end, the 43-year-old music manager has only ever gotten busier and busier in the industry along with his own business, too. In the past, it’s seemed like these two have struggled to locate quality time together!

More recently, though, it’s been hypothesized that Kelly’s daytime TV show was actually the reason for their split up — which may be a surprise, for sure. Still other insiders have wondered whether the coronavirus quarantine played a role, what with every one all of a sudden locked down with nothing to accomplish almost over night after leading remarkably hectic, busy schedules. And hey, we get it… issues that existed before are magnified in quarantine when you’re expected to spend damn near 24 hours together with nowhere to go!!!

What do U think about this whole split, Perezcious readers?! Clearly there’s more going on here than insiders ever thought to know since the divorce itself was such a surprise, so, what’s up?! What’s the deal??

Sound OFF with your simply take about every thing here down in the comments (below)…