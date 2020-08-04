Kelly Clarkson says she’s not ‘the worst mom ever’ after dying daughter’s hair, ensures it’s safe

“I put a purple streak in my daughter’s hair today and I swear to you she thinks she is as cool as Prince now,” composedClarkson “Full on air guitar, singing at the top of her lungs, that is what’s happening.”

Clarkson shares River with her separated spouse Brandon Blackstock, who sherecently filed for divorce from The 2 likewise share a 4-year-old kid, Remington.

In her tweet, the “Since U Been Gone” vocalist then preemptively concerned her own defense, anticipating she ‘d be slammed for coloring her daughter’s hair.

“And before I get attacked for being the worst mom ever, it’s safe, organic paint,” she stated, including an eye-roll emoji for impact.

The remarks were filled with fans using assistance.

“My niece’s hair was PURPLE at 4 years old,” composed one fan, sharing an image of a purple-haired kid. “Have fun with your kiddos Kelly.”

Clarkson retweeted the photo, adding, “Oh my gosh this is so rad! LOVE IT!!”

Little Remington got some love on Twitter too, as the star tweeted about him previously in the …