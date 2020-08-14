Kelly Clarkson responds after Twitter user says her marriage ‘didn’t work’ due to her busy schedule

“Now Kelly is taking Simon’s place,” the individual stated prior to including: “no wonder her marriage didn’t work … surprise she has time for her kids … not the good old country girl we fell in love with … it’s all about Kelly being on tv … and no one else … no tears for her … but for her kids.”

KELLY CLARKSON SAYS SHE’S NOT ‘THE WORST MOM EVER’ AFTER DYEING DAUGHTER’S HAIR, ENSURES IT’S SAFE

Clarkson reacted a number of hours later on.

“Wow Shaming a lady who has a terrific work principles, is a terrific mama, and who steps up and completes when a buddies [sic] requests for a favor since that’s in fact what “good old country girls” do,” she composed “This can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart.”

In June, the “Since You’ve Been Gone” vocalist and talk reveal host declared divorce from Blackstock, 43, according to court files very first acquired by The Blast

KELLY CLARKSON’S HUSBAND RESPONDS TO HER DIVORCE PETITION, SEEKS JOINT CUSTODY OF KIDS: REPORT

Clarkson pointed out “irreconcilable differences” as a cause for the divorce. Meanwhile, Blackstock, like Clarkson, is likewise apparently looking for joint physical and legal custody of their kids.