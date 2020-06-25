Kelly Clarkson Opens Up To Demi Lovato About Struggle With Depression Amid Divorce Drama

Kelly Clarkson might not intend on speaking publicly about her divorce yet — but being fully a daytime talk show host with her heart perpetually on her sleeve, she’s likely to express her emotions one of the ways or another.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 38-year-old spoke to Demi Lovato and couldn’t help but gush over her fellow pop star’s open-book approach to mental health.

Video: What’s Up With Kelly’s Feud With Perez?

She told the Cool For The Summer singer:

“I love how open you are about mental health because I have similar issues, and I suffer from depression.”

Obviously we don’t know if depression had any such thing to do with Kelly’s divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after over six years of marriage, but it’s certainly the kind of heartbreaking, life-altering event which is often a trigger for a person who already is dealing with these issues. She continued:

“I think a lot of people, particularly in the creative world or just from childhood even, [are] type of trained to just carry on and ‘you can handle it,’ especially as a woman it’s like, ‘Don’t let them see you sweat.’”

The Since U Been Gone singer stated how “not everybody is as vulnerable” as Demi is, particularly people in her position — and that’s a shame because being open about mental health may be really positive for fans who have their particular struggles.

Demi responded in kind, saying she felt the American Idol star being so “courageous” and “genuine” right away of her career have been a big inspiration:

“You were, like, the first idol that I ever had, and I wouldn’t be the artist or even the person that I am with being so outspoken, and vulnerable, and fearless if I hadn’t had you to look up to.”

Awww!

Kelly continued to point out what sort of mental health struggle — much like a married relationship — “takes work” every day:

“Like, even when you overcome something, they’re like, ‘OK, she’s already overcome it.’ I’m like, no, no that’s a daily effort in, like, trying to be positive… That’s not, like, a given. Like, you’re just over it, and you went to some magical therapy session, and it’s over. I think that’s a daily thing that you work at and a daily thing that I work at.”

We hope Kelly is doing OKAY amid the global AND highly personal catastrophes. It certainly may seem like she’s getting through it with her trademark smile intact. It’s like she sings, What doesn’t kill you allows you to stronger, right? Ch-ch-check out the sweet convo (below):

[Image via Kelly Clarkson/YouTube/WENN/Avalon.]