Kelly Clarkson finally learns how her name made it into that iconic ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ scene

It was the hilarious and forever-etched-in-our-minds scene from the 2005 hit comedy film, “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” when Steve Carrell’s character screams out Clarkson’s name while getting his chest waxed.

Clarkson had the director of the film, Judd Apatow, on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday and that he revealed how that came into being.

Apatow says it was sheer chance that Carrell picked her name from a set of possible phrases he could scream out, including “crab-feast,” “cowboy-underpants,” and “stink-toed wench.”

Clarkson says even today, it’s all fans mention.