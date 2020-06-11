Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce After Almost 7 Years of Marriage

Breaking News

Kelly Clarkson is going to splitsville after nearly 7 years of marriage to Brandon Blackstock.

The singer filed divorce docs exactly seven days ago in L.A. County Superior Court to finish her marriage to the talent manager. The soon-to-be-exes tied the knot in October 2013 in Blackberry Farms, Tennessee and have 2 children together — 5-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington. Brandon has 2 children from the previous relationship.

Kelly’s filing comes a little over a month following the couple put their L.A. home on the market for $10 million — a list that now seems pretty clearly associated with the split up.

They’re also still trying to unload a Nashville mansion — but that one’s been on the market for nearly a couple of years now, so probably not linked to their divorce.

Kelly and Brandon reportedly met in 2012 at Super Bowl XLVI courtesy of Brandon’s dad … Narvel Blackstock, who manages Kelly.