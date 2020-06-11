Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce After Almost 7 Years of Marriage

Breaking News
Kelly Clarkson is going to splitsville after nearly 7 years of marriage to Brandon Blackstock.
The singer filed divorce docs exactly seven days ago in L.A. County Superior Court to finish her marriage to the talent manager. The soon-to-be-exes tied the knot in October 2013 in Blackberry Farms, Tennessee and have 2 children together — 5-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington. Brandon has 2 children from the previous relationship.
Kelly’s filing comes a little over a month following the couple put their L.A. home on the market for $10 million — a list that now seems pretty clearly associated with the split up.
They’re also still trying to unload a Nashville mansion — but that one’s been on the market for nearly a couple of years now, so probably not linked to their divorce.
Kelly and Brandon reportedly met in 2012 at Super Bowl XLVI courtesy of Brandon’s dad … Narvel Blackstock, who manages Kelly.
After 10 months of dating, Brandon popped the question and Kelly confirmed the news in December 2012 while announcing it to her fans on social networking.