Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock relationship: From first meeting to surprise split

They meet

The couple met in 2006 at a rehearsal for the County Music Awards, People reviews. Clarkson was readily available to carry out Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” Blackstock, in the meantime, was there to carry out a duet of the nation band Rascal Flatts’ “What Hurts the Most.” He was the group’s tour supervisor on the time. However, the 2 didn’t start courting but as he was nonetheless along with his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth.

They date

In 2012, they reconnected on the Super Bowl. By this time, he was single too they usually have been in a position to begin courting, however their courtship as boyfriend and girlfriend didn’t final very lengthy earlier than they took issues to the following degree.

They get engaged

Less than a yr after they began courting, Blackstock was prepared to be married as soon as once more. On Dec. 5, 2012, Clarkson took to Twitter to announce the thrilling information that he had popped the query and that she had accepted.

“I’M ENGAGED!!!!! I wanted y’all to know!! Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever :)” she tweeted at the time.

They abandon marriage ceremony plans

Clarkson initially had plans for a giant, lavish marriage ceremony to happen outdoor within the fall. Specifically, she was eyeing an October 2013 date. However, she revealed to People on the time that she deserted these plans after the method bought too hectic along with her busy schedule.

“We are so busy that we finally just came to terms the other night and were like, ‘So, we change our minds and we want to elope.’ We just got so overwhelmed by it — all the decisions.”

She famous that between her numerous work obligations and appearing as step-mom-to-be to Blackstock’s two youngsters from his earlier relationship, they determined that eloping was the best way to go.

They elope

In October 2013, Clarkson and Blackstock bought married in a small, intimate ceremony in Tennessee.

“I’m officially Mrs. Blackstock 🙂 We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever!” she wrote on Twitter on the time, together with a photograph of her and her new husband on the large day in query.

They have youngsters

Although her marriage to Blackstock meant she would turn into a step-parent to his two youngsters, Savannah and Seth, the couple bought to work shortly on including to their household.

In 2014, lower than a yr after tying the knot, Clarkson welcomed her first little one, River Rose, to the world.

“Our baby girl River Rose Blackstock arrived on June 12th! Thank you everyone for all of your well wishes! Brandon and I are on cloud 9!! :)” she announced on Twitter.

Two years later, in 2016, she gave delivery to a son, Remington Alexander.

“Our little baby boy has arrived!! Remington Alexander Blackstock was born 4/12/16 & he is healthy & we couldn’t be happier or more in love!” she tweeted.

They split

The duo’s marriage appeared effective at the start. Her profession continued to roll on as she launched music and bought her very personal speak present. However, they reportedly listed their Los Angeles dwelling for $10 million, providing the first signal that bother was brewing.

A bit of greater than a month later, it was revealed that the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4. Although valuable little is thought in regards to the cause for the split, a supply instructed Entertainment Tonight that the duo realized their relationship hasn’t been working for some time and finally referred to as it quits.

“Kelly and Brandon work together nonstop and that became a contention in their relationship,” the insider mentioned. “Brandon is the [executive producer] of her show, as well as her manager.”

The supply additional alleged that “Kelly has always brought up wanting more children, which Brandon doesn’t.”