Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock marital issues ‘exacerbated’ in quarantine, source says

The balance of their careers, caring for four kids and making time for each other became a lot to juggle whilst the quarantined in Montana.

“It was a stressful time,” a source told People. “[Quarantining in Montana] exacerbated any issues.”

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host and the music manager share daughter, River Rose, and son, Remington Alexander. Blackstock also offers two young ones, Savannah and Seth, from the previous marriage.

“We’ve been in really close quarters and it’s been kind of nuts. I’m maybe not going to lie,” Clarkson told People in May. “There’s positively some cabin fever going on. It’s challenging being fully a working mom.”

Another source claimed, “Things had changed in their marriage and the split was a while coming. They both work so hard. It’s nearly impossible to enjoy each other, especially with the children needing constant attention.”

Blackstock is the executive producer of the “Stronger” singer’s show on NBC and both have a closely knit working relationship.

“Kelly and Brandon work together nonstop and that became a contention in their relationship,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “Brandon may be the [executive producer] of her show, as well as her manager.”

It is unclear whether Clarkson and Blackstock, whose stepmother is country music star Reba McEntire, will keep on a working partnership after their divorce.