Kelly Clarkson Asks For Prenup Enforcement, Joint Custody Of Kids

Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce may be something she never expected — we certainly didn’t — but that doesn’t mean she didn’t plan for it.

Thankfully the American Idol vet went into her marriage with Brandon Blackstock with eyes available — she had a prenup!

Yes, Kelly and Brandon signed the doc right back on October 15, 2013, under seven days before their intimate, barn-style wedding in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee.

According to legal docs obtained by The Blast, the Since U Been Gone singer is seeking the prenuptial agreement to be enforced, which will block any potential for her paying out spousal support to Brandon.

Inneresting note here — Brandon is also her manager AND an exec producer on her behalf hit daytime talk show. It’s unclear if those professional relationships will keep on after their split. We mean, could you really want to keep giving your ex lover 15% of one’s earnings?? And continuing working together on a Tv program sounds like the premise of a bad sitcom.

However, the outlet’s sources do say they’re hearing the divorce is “amicable” — without major events like cheating or abuse. While there’s still quite a bit we don’t know — the legal docs list the reason for the split because the catch-all “irreconcilable differences” — the filing appears to back up that concept of cooperation. Not only are they each willingly paying for their very own attorneys, perhaps not demanding one other pay, they’re also in agreement when it comes to the youngsters.

The couple share two young ones, 4-year-old Remington Alexander Blackstock and River Rose Blackstock — who’ll turn 6 on Friday. Per The Blast, Kelly has asked the court to order joint legal and physical custody, to be shared equally between both parents.

Phew. These custody battles will get so vicious! This is truly good news for the kids.

As far as son or daughter support goes, it isn’t listed in this filing. It could be covered by the prenup, but if not it’s going to simply be calculated by Kelly and Brandon’s income, per California divorce law.

Speaking of parenting, according to one source that might be part of the basis for the split up. An insider told ET on Thursday:

“Kelly has always brought up wanting more children, which Brandon doesn’t.”

That would be a big change during the last few years as Kelly said in a 2016 interview she was sure she didn’t want more young ones! When asked the question she responded:

“No! Unless someone dies and gives us their kids or something, no. I had miserable pregnancies, that’s why.”

She even said she’d made her hubby obtain a vasectomy! She told Jenny McCarthy during the time:

“I was literally pregnant with Remi, and I was like, ‘You are getting fixed. This will never happen to me again. If something happens, it’s a miracle of God. I literally told my OBGYN on the table while open, ‘If I get pregnant again, I will find you!’”

Was she exaggerating? Or did she really change her mind and then ask him to reverse the operation??

Well, at the least it appears like they acknowledge what to do in terms of the kids they already have…

