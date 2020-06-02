Kellie Chauvin, Derek Chauvin’s wife, requests to change her last name in divorce filing

The filing cites an “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage” that was past saving. The couple has been married since June 2010, just below 10 years.

Chauvin stated in the filing she needs to change her last name, amongst different requests. She did not say in the filing which surname she’d take as soon as the divorce was finalized, however the petition notes that she was previously often called Kellie Thao and Kellie Xiong.

Chauvin additionally requested full rights and titles to the couple’s properties in Oakdale, Minnesota, and Windermere, Florida, situated in the Orlando metropolitan space. She requested for an equitable division of their shared automobiles and financial institution accounts, and she or he will not require spousal assist since she makes an impartial revenue as a Realtor, in accordance to the filing.