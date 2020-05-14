Kell Brook welcomed by Terence Crawford but talks on hold, says Top Rank president Todd DuBoef | Boxing News





Kell Brook might obtain battle with American star Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford warned ‘I’ll care for him’ when Kell Brook was mentioned as an opponent and talks have been set to begin in March, says Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.

The American pound-for-pound star is enthusiastic about battling Brook, the previous IBF welterweight champion, who ended a 14-month absence from the ring with a stoppage win over Mark DeLuca in February.

Discussions concerning the Brook battle have been put on maintain because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Crawford’s promotional staff, Top Rank, revealed how he declared his willingness to battle the Sheffield man.

I’ll care for him. I wish to battle him. Terence Crawford on Kell Brook

DuBoef informed Sky Sports: “A few months in the past, in February, there was plenty of chatter about Kell Brook, and Crawford says ‘I’ll go up in weight, he can come down, I do not care. I’ll care for him. I wish to battle him.’

“Kell and his team have reached out to us, and I think we were going to – representatives of Top Rank were going to be meeting with him in New York for those March events.”

Brook has beforehand informed Sky Sports that ‘all people is on the identical web page’ to agree the battle after he met Top Rank CEO Bob Arum and WBO welterweight champion Crawford on a visit to Las Vegas.

“I saw Terence Crawford, he said he was ready for it, so everybody is on the same page,” stated Brook.

“Everyone wants to make the fight. We just need to make the numbers count for me, for it to make business sense, and then we can get training and get ready for the fight.”

Fellow American Errol Spence Jr is one other potential foe for Crawford, though a unification conflict has been delayed whereas the WBC and WBA title holder recovered from accidents sustained in a automotive crash.

Errol Spence Jr holds the WBC and IBF welterweight belts

Manny Pacquiao, who’s the present WBA title holder, is also an possibility as Crawford seeks to cement his standing as one of many sport’s elite performers.

“We’re in a pause right now. Terence is a very, very special fighter,” stated DuBoef. “Probably pound-for-pound one or two on all people’s listing, in a terrific division.

“People have talked about him and Errol Spence, people have talked about him and Pacquiao, so he has lots of matches to be made.

“He’s only a particular fighter with nice boxing means, energy, and he is come up the ranks by that door opening, and he took that chance towards (Yuriorkis) Gamboa and actually made a reputation for himself.

“He’s doing terrific and we look forward to getting him back in the ring as soon as possible.”