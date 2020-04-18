Kell Brook: I’ve given up hope of fighting Amir Khan | Boxing News



















0:57



A scientific coating sees Kell Brook knock senseless Mark DeLuca in the 7th round with a massive left hand

A scientific coating sees Kell Brook knock senseless Mark DeLuca in the 7th round with a massive left hand

Kell Brook firmly insists there is “no more I can do” to compel an all-British clash versus Amir Khan.

Brook and also Khan have actually long been opponents however settlements to match them versus each various other have actually never ever pertained to fulfillment, and also it currently appears to be far too late.

“I’ve given that angle up,” Brook stated. “There’s say goodbye to I can do. It’s passed by the line currently.

Brook and also Khan have actually never ever concurred terms on a prepared for battle

&#x 1f62 e;Khanage in The Wild Card! &#x 1f4a5; &#x 1f5e3;@amirkingkhan has actually hinted he’s thinking about retired life … We would absolutely miss his warrior spirit &#x 1f44 a; as he revealed at the Wild Card Gym right here &#x 1f447; pic.twitter.com/LXtFIEsZiq — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing)April 3, 2020

“I’ve done everything asked of me to make it happen. And still we’re nowhere.”

Brook is rather being thought about as a challenger for WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford, that in 2014 beat Khan.

“The signals we’re getting from Crawford’s team? They want it,” previous IBF welterweight champ Brook stated. “It’s there to be made.

“It’s a huge fight. He’s one of the pound-for-pound best fighters. Before I leave this game I want to fight the best out there.”

Todd DuBoef, head of state of Crawford’s marketers Top Rank, formerly informed Sky Sports: “Brook has actually made some advances and also had discussion concerning the battle and also Crawford is interested.

“Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr or Manny Pacquiao badly but Brook is a possibility.”

Crawford quit Khan in their welterweight title battle

Brook stated concerning possibly encountering Liam Smith: “I’ll take the fight but when we talk about money it gets sticky, because we’re prize-fighters.”

Brook additionally blasted Chris Eubank Jr that is targeting his previous challenger Gennadiy Golovkin.

Eubank Jr had actually informed Sky Sports concerning Golovkin: “We were meant to combat and also it has actually constantly irritated me that the battle was swiped from me and also given to Kell Brook in the nick of time.

“I know I can beat him. I know that I have the tools and the style to take this guy out.”

Brook stated concerning Eubank Jr: “[Golovkin is] there for the taking currently? He really did not have the [guts] to take it when it existed to him.”

Golovkin is there for the taking currently? Eubank Jr really did not have the [guts] to take it when it existed to him. Kell Brook

Brook knocked senseless Mark DeLuca in February in his very first battle in over a year in the super-welterweight department.

His marketer Eddie Hearn stated to Brook: “I seem like there is incomplete service. You had a stop-start occupation, you won globe title, you have actually had big battles, offered out a football arena.

“After your last battle you have actually obtained energy. I recognize you desires the Crawford battle however I seem like you have actually obtained globe titles in you at 154 pounds.

” I think you defeat [WBO champion] Patrick Teixeira and also [IBF champion] Jeison Rosario.

“But you can’t turn down a Crawford fight.”