Kell Brook is ‘edging closer’ to a super fight with pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford | Boxing News





Kell Brook is the front runner to face WBO champion Terence Crawford

Kell Brook is ‘edging closer’ to a super fight with pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford as he targets one of the biggest victories in British boxing history.

Brook is set to become the next opponent for Crawford, America’s three-weight world champion who currently holds the WBO welterweight title, and negotiations are ongoing about a possible November fight in Las Vegas.

The Sheffield fighter ripped the IBF belt from Shawn Porter with a points win on his last trip to the States, and has vowed to sensationally start his second reign as a world champion at 147lbs.