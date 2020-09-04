Kell Brook is ‘edging closer’ to a super fight with pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford | Boxing News

“When I dethrone him, yes, I believe you’d have to say it is right up there amongst the biggest victories for British Boxing”
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 03/09/20 8:51pm
Kell Brook is ‘edging closer’ to a super fight with pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford as he targets one of the biggest victories in British boxing history.
Brook is set to become the next opponent for Crawford, America’s three-weight world champion who currently holds the WBO welterweight title, and negotiations are ongoing about a possible November fight in Las Vegas.
The Sheffield fighter ripped the IBF belt from Shawn Porter with a points win on his last trip to the States, and has vowed to sensationally start his second reign as a world champion at 147lbs.