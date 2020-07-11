Keke Palmer Teases ‘Screenshots’ After Feeling ‘Attacked’ By August Alsina On Twitter

First there was drama with Jada Pinkett Smith, now Keke Palmer!

Some mild drama unfolded Friday on Twitter when a classic black-and-white pic of Miz Palmer and August Alsina was shared by a fan with the caption, leading many to think that the pair had previously held it’s place in a relationship.

The True Jackson, VP alum confirmed (below) in reaction to the pic:

“Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing.”

It wasn’t long before Alsina caught wind of the problem and quote-tweeted her message:

“U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur ‘friends’ r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability.”

In subsequent tweets, the New Orleans native wrote:

“Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!” “If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!”

He went on to include that it wasn’t before the 26-year-old began “speaking subliminal shade” around his name that he had any problems with her:

“Nah, I’m literally not. I actually f**ked w/ KeKe. So to see her covertly speaking subliminal shade around my name over the past week Is deeply perplex. I don’t and never have had a problem w/ the girl. It’s always been Virgo love! So to see that is a mind f**k to me.”

This all unfolded the same day as the Red Table Talk interview between Jada and her husband Will Smith, where they got super transparent about their relationship.

Later on Friday, Keke moved the conversation from Twitter to Instagram, sharing a selfie along side some thoughts:

“I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it. People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you.”

See her full message (below):

