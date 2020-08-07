Keke Palmer hosting MTV VMAs at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in August

“We’re thrilled to have the multitalented Keke Palmer as this year’s ‘VMAs’ host,” stated Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music skill, shows and occasions for ViacomCBS Media Networks, perMTV News “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Palmer, 26, required to Instagram on Thursday to make the statement also.

The starlet staged a FaceTime call with her character on the Nickelodeon program “True Jackson, VP.”

Palmer’s character was a style stylist, turned VP of a garments line. In the act, she revealed her brand-new title as True Jackson, CEO.

The “Hustlers” star then asked her character to assist her with an attire for the VMAs: ” I require an appearance that states: ‘Snack! Sticky! Thick!'” Palmer stated.

Palmer then carried out a rap to reveal she was going to be the MC for the MTV award program.

“I heard y’all was tired of 2020, let’s go back to 2008,” the vocalist captioned the video. “Join me as I host the 2020 @vmas on August …