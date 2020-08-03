Keke Palmer calls ABC’s cancellation of her show ‘expected’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Palmer just recently appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she informed host Andy Cohen that she’s sanguine about the cancellation of her show, keeping in mind that the pandemic altered the world and made the brand-new sector needed. When Cohen asked her how she felt about the cancellation, she just reacted that it was, “expected.”

“Here’s the thing, when the pandemic hit, that ended up being all that was on our minds–the pandemic, corona, comprehending COVID,”Palmer explained “So I kind of understood that, if our show did return, it would need to be much, much, much later on.”

“Because our show is really about an audience. When you think about it, that’s what we do. We do a little bit of news, but it’s entertainment news. It’s really fun conversations and lightheartedness,” she included. “So it’s a various time now, and some of the discussion has actually altered, and I believe it [pushed] us out.”

The star formerly discussed ABC’s choice to cancel the show as reports emerged that her involvement with a Black Lives Matter protest triggered the network to cut ties withher She required to Instagram to describe that, …