Keke Palmer Addresses Rumors GMA Fired Her For Speaking Up About Black Lives Matter

Speaking up on hot button issues like politics, abortion, or racial and social injustices can easily get you fired from network television these days — but Keke Palmer wants you to know that wasn’t the case when ABC recently pulled the plug on her hosting gig.

The 26-year-old Hustlers actress spent the last season adding spice to Strahan, Sara, and Keke alongside veteran co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. However, multiple outlets report the third-hour Good Morning America program has been canceled amid the pandemic. The sprightly news show garnered pretty decent ratings, and now many viewers are questioning the hasty decision.

On Saturday, Palmer took to Instagram to dispel a rumor circulating on social media that she was specifically let go because of her vocal support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which she claims simply isn’t true! She wrote:

“I want to speak on this simply because I hate the narrative that if you speak your mind as a black person that you will in some way be punished. I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV.”

So what exactly happened with the show, anyway?

“The reality is I was never signed to SSK as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a ‘series regular’ see me [sic] see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer. That does not mean the relationship I have with them dies, that means it evolves.”

Ahh, okay. She’s making it sound like this business decision was more of a shift rather than an official firing. But is she just doing positive spin? We mean, there does not appear to be a readily-available landing spot for her within the network.

For the record, SSK has been replaced with a new segment titled, GMA 3: What You Need to Know, with Strahan remaining at the helm.

Keke admitted she hates the notion of “talking about business” online, but she felt the need to speak up and quell any “fear mongering comments” that have gained traction:

“I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job! I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not. That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see. Trust me, walking in my truth has always made my blessings OVERFLOW and connect to those that are like minded and not with those that are not.”

She concluded her statement with one last point about the firing news:

“Do not believe this lie. Stay courageous and stay true because GOD HAS YOU ALWAYS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

We highly doubt she’d be sticking her neck out for ABC at this point if this were the case, too, right?

To make sure her followers got the message loud and clear, she included these words alongside a side-by-side photo comparing her posing for the camera and on the frontlines protesting police brutality. Ch-ch-check out the candid post (below):

This message, along with the powerful op-ed Keke penned for Variety last month where she said she has been waiting for a revolution her “entire life,” tells us that fancy TV hosting gig or not, she won’t be deterred from fighting against injustices. More power to her!

We’re looking forward to the next time we can regularly see her on our screens again!