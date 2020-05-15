Keith Urban treats healthcare workers to private concert

More than 200 physicians, registered nurses, lifesaver and also personnel from Vanderbilt Health entered their cars and trucks and also loaded the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater regarding 40 miles east of Nashville.

“To all of you guys here tonight, for everything that you’ve done and continue to do, to all of your families, we say thank you — this concert is for all of you,” Urban informed the group.

Almost 125 cars beeped and also blinked their lights throughout the efficiency, which lasted greater than a hr.