Keith Urban Performs Drive-In Concert Outside Nashville for Frontline Workers

Keith Urban did one thing final night time that might be a brand new solution to take pleasure in in-person concert events … from the protection of your individual automotive!!!

The nation music star placed on a shock live performance at a drive-in theater close to Nashville Thursday night time. The present was to point out appreciation to frontline staff on the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The well being care staff confirmed up in automobiles 125 sturdy and parked 6 toes aside they usually equipped for an hour-long live performance.

His efficiency was additionally captured on the large display screen behind him … a multi-media bonus.

With concert events on the ropes for the remainder of the yr and really in all probability longer, this might be a brand new solution to take pleasure in reside music, at the least within the brief time period. Although drive-ins are scarce, it would not take that a lot for ingenious promoter to place one thing collectively.

Keith stated he carried out to “say thanks to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day,” including … “with everyone in their cars at a safe distance from one another, seems like an amazing opportunity for everybody to just let go and have fun.”