Keith Pelley: European Tour needs quarantine rules lifted to resume | Golf News



















0:40



European Tour chief govt Keith Pelley explains the Covid-19 testing that golfers will undergo as soon as tournaments resume in July

European Tour chief govt Keith Pelley explains the Covid-19 testing that golfers will undergo as soon as tournaments resume in July

European Tour chief govt Keith Pelley was warned that their revised 2020 schedule depends on restrictions being lifted, though stays ‘optimistic’ that golf will resume in July.

The Tour introduced on Thursday that they might restart their season with the Betfred British Masters on July 22, the primary of six consecutive UK-based tournaments in as many weeks, in addition to particulars concerning the rescheduling of 4 of their Rolex Series occasions.

Hotels stay closed due to lockdown restrictions and a two-week quarantine interval for anybody arriving within the UK will likely be enforced from June 8, which Pelley admits may have to change earlier than tournaments can happen.

The British Masters, received in 2019 by Marcus Kinhult, will likely be held at Close Hose this July

“These events will all be behind closed doors and are all predicated on government approval, including the hotels being operational and the current quarantine situation in the UK being lifted,” Pelley mentioned in a media teleconference name.

“All our events and all events in sport universally are predicated on government restrictions, government regulations and following the WHO guidelines. We have informed the UK government, we have talked to them almost daily now.

“We have submitted our well being technique to them and we now have mentioned to them, clearly, the motels want to be operational and the quarantine needs to be lifted for us to have the ability to proceed with these occasions.

“Our position has been to the government that lifting the quarantine is going to be critical for us to have a successful tournament. I’m certainly encouraged and I’m certainly optimistic. We wouldn’t be announcing these events without having had significant dialogue with the UK government.”

Patrick Reed at present leads the Race to Dubai standings after profitable the WGC-Mexico Championship

All gamers, caddies and workers attending every occasion will likely be topic to strict security protocols, with checks earlier than they arrive in a rustic and additional testing earlier than they arrive on the course.

Every individual attending a event may have an antigen take a look at firstly of the week, in addition to each day Covid-19 symptom and temperature checks, with additional testing then obtainable if needed.

“What we’ve done is we’ve utilised robust risk assessment processes from the World Health Organisation, and each national Government,” mentioned Dr Andew Murray, the European Tour’s chief medical officer.

“We are putting in place measures based on international best practice. These include social distancing, enhanced hygiene, increased medical capacity, and testing. The measures we are putting into place and people coming to our tournament also already have been tested.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

“What we’re trying to do is be certain that the well being and effectively‑being of all of our gamers is positioned first. Risk evaluation, consideration of the issues that we are able to do and excessive requirements of hygiene, athlete and workers schooling, minimising the variety of individuals on-site, these are all issues that lower threat.”