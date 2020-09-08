Keith Lee clashes with Randy Orton in a WWE Payback rematch

Last Monday on Raw, Keith Lee had a WWE Championship opportunity in his grasp after planting Seth Rollins into the canvas with a Spirit Bomb. However, Randy Orton was waiting to pounce on the opening, and dropped Lee with an RKO before pinning Rollins himself to get a rematch with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Clash of Champions.

But with McIntyre currently sidelined with a fractured jaw after three kicks to the skull from Orton, The Viper will have to turn his focus toward Lee once again. The Limitless One defeated Orton at WWE Payback last Sunday. Will he be able to do it again?