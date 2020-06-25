Keith Andrews on Ireland’s nightmare Euro 2012 campaign – Euro Memories | Football News





Keith Andrews after the 4-zero loss to Spain in Ireland’s second group recreation at Euro 2012

“Going into that tournament we knew we had to play our absolute best, we’d have to produce something quite special but unfortunately we didn’t do that.”

Euro 2012 was a special day for the Republic of Ireland. It ended a 10-year wait to function in a serious event since Mick McCarthy’s facet went to South Korea and Japan for the 2002 World Cup.

But it was not simply the 10-year wait that was important. Add the extra context of two years’ earlier the place that notorious Thierry Henry hand-ball incident extinguished any probability of them qualifying for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, it made qualifying for 2012 even sweeter.

Ireland gamers protest Thierry Henry’s aim

“We were unlucky going back to qualifying for the World Cup in 2010 with the Henry hand-ball incident, but the squad remained together,” midfielder Keith Andrews, who gained 35 caps, tells Sky Sports News.

“I remember going into Euro 2012 and the excitement, what it would bring for the country, playing at a major tournament against the best players – it was a real high for me going into it, but the way the tournament panned out – it didn’t really match that!”

Republic of Ireland followers through the opening match of Euro 2012 vs Croatia

Andrews was ever-current by Ireland’s 2012 qualifying campaign and when he and his group-mates noticed the draw for the Euros, they may not have gotten a extra intimidating group. They have been drawn in opposition to world champions Spain, adopted by Italy and Croatia.

“You have to have belief and we certainly had that,” Andrews added.

“We constructed up numerous resilience as a group, we had numerous criticism of our type of play however have been very tough to interrupt down.

Ireland fell 3-1 to Croatia of their opening match. On paper, it was their greatest probability of getting factors and Andrews displays on that recreation with a twinge of remorse.

“Hindsight is an attractive factor – it was at all times going to be very tough [to qualify from the group], however we earmarked the Croatia recreation going into the event.

“But the way the game went, well it proved very uphill. We conceded so early then we were chasing, then it got away from us. We never really gave a good account as well as we should have.”

Next up was Spain, and evidently it was going to be robust going up in opposition to some of the gifted squads ever assembled at nationwide degree.

“We could’ve played to our absolute peak ability at that game but I think that Spanish team would’ve ripped us to shreds regardless, they were so good,” Andrews stated.

Andrews referred to as the Spain group Ireland confronted ‘probably the greatest to play the sport’

“We have been chasing shadows for the overwhelming majority of the sport. Xavi, Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, David Silva – they have been like wasps round you, it was very tough.

“Looking back at it, it was great to play against one of the best teams to play the game but it was still a frustrating afternoon.”

Ireland have been in anguish after shedding 4-zero to Spain

Ireland misplaced that recreation 4-zero and after two robust losses they nonetheless had Italy to return, however sadly for Ireland and Andrews, their event wouldn’t get significantly better. Ireland fell 2-zero to the Italians within the last recreation and Andrews acquired a crimson card for 2 yellow-card offences, the second being for dissent in direction of Turkish referee Cuneyt Cakir.

“It was just sheer frustration and anger with the whole episode. I’ve watched the incident back in the last year or two and I stand by it, it wasn’t a second yellow card,” Andrews stated.

Andrews sees crimson vs Italy in Ireland’s last group match of Euro 2012

“It was just frustration from everything. It was my absolute pinnacle to play in that tournament to get to that level after dropping down the leagues then working my way back up to the Premier League.

Andrews leaves the sphere

“We went on a journey as a gaggle from 2010 and we stayed collectively and have been resilient however to not fairly carry out the place I believe we have been able to although we have been previous our promote-by date as an entire, I believe the crimson card summed it up for everyone.

“I think 2012 was the end of an era for the squad. It probably came a year or two too late for the vast majority of the squad.”

Hearing Andrews communicate, there may be unhappiness in his voice. The squad he talks about had the likes of Robbie Keane, Richard Dunne and Aiden McGeady, who have been all approaching the twilight of their careers.

Robbie Keane was visibly emotional after Republic of Ireland’s last recreation in opposition to Italy in Euro 2012

Despite the Ireland followers singing their hearts out even when 4-zero down in opposition to Spain in Gdansk, Andrews believes the event won’t be properly remembered sooner or later.

“It was a lifelong dream in terms of playing in a major championship. I grew up not wanting to play for Manchester United or Liverpool – I wanted to play for my country,” Andrews stated.

“It’s obviously nice to say you have experienced what it’s like to play for your country but when you think of other tournaments we’ve qualified for, everyone looks at ’88 or ’90 or ’94 under Jack Charlton and 2002 under Mick McCarthy but the one I played in, it isn’t thought of in that way or well remembered.”

