Keisha Lance Bottoms: Atlanta mayor vows ‘we will get to the other side of this’ after latest police-involved shooting

On Friday, Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by an officer at a Wendy’s drive-thru in Atlanta after police moved to handcuff him for suspected driving under the influence, according to videos from the scene. The officer who shot Brooks was fired and police chief Erika Shields resigned as exasperated protesters have required justice over the week-end.

But Bottoms said during a CNN town hall Sunday that her heart remains heavy because “up until Friday I thought we were doing it right.”

“We have implicit bias training in this city. We require people to go to the National Center for Civil and Human rights. We have housing for our police officers in many of our communities in which they are serving in. But yet and still, it’s not enough,” she said.

“I don’t think that we can out train our way as a country out of where we are and how we view race and how we interact with each other. I think that while we are doing it in our police departments there is clearly a bigger conversation that has to be had across the country because we are not in a post-racial society and the biases are still there.”

Videos of Brooks’ death show that he took an officer’s Taser all through the attempted arrest and fired the Taser at the officers as that he ran away. One officer then fired at Brooks three times together with his service weapon, authorities said. Bottoms, who said she watched video of the shooting for 30 minutes, said the incident was “not confrontational” and called Brooks, “a guy that you were rooting for.” “Even knowing the end, watching it, you are going, ‘just let him go, just let him go, let him call somebody to pick him up,'” she said. Bottoms was one of four mayors from cities across the US weighing in during a town hall Sunday night on the actions being used their communities amid protests over police brutality and racism that began not quite three weeks hence after the death of George Floyd. The gruesome video of Floyd’s killing whilst in police custody at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has prompted the kind of soul searching about the role of police in society and systemic racism in the criminal justice system, and the nation writ large, that many advocates have been urging for decades. “To the extent there is any silver lining in this movement that we are seeing around the country, is the fact that we are openly having the conversation,” Bottoms said. “Because there are so many biases that people have that they don’t recognize they have. And it’s not just with our police officers. It’s happening each and every day.” Bottoms first stepped into the national spotlight last month when she denounced vandalism in her city as “chaos” after demonstrations turned violent and destructive. “What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” an impassioned Bottoms said at a news conference. “This is chaos.” The Democratic mayor, whose name has been floated just as one vice presidential pick for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, added: “when I saw the murder of George Floyd, I hurt like a mother would hurt.” “And yesterday when I heard there were rumors about violent protests in Atlanta, I did what a mother would do, I called my son and I said, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘I cannot protect you and black boys shouldn’t be out today.'” She stopped for an instant, pursed her lips, and delivered a frank and personal message. “So, you’re not going to out-concern me and out-care about where we are in America,” Bottoms said. “I wear this each and every day, and I pray over my children, each and every day.”

