Keisha Lance Bottoms: Atlanta mayor ‘disgusted’ by Trump’s George Floyd comments

“I think if the President was going to say anything, it may have been more appropriate to talk about his [Floyd] family,” stated Bottoms in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on “Inside Politics.” “It just shows that this President is incapable of showing any type of empathy. He always gets it wrong, time and time again, and I think we have got to stop expecting any more from him.”

Trump’s remark about Floyd “looking down” was included in unwieldy and unprepared remarks, through which he devoted a good portion to praising the job legislation enforcement was doing to quell protesters and urging some states to activate the National Guard.

Speaking in reference to Floyd, Trump maintained that “equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed. They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement.”

Floyd’s dying in police custody has sparked huge protests throughout US and world wide — with many calling for police reform in America. Some protesters and lawmakers have referred to as for defunding police departments, which Bottoms stated she doesn’t assist. Instead, she pledged to assessment the Atlanta Police Department’s use-of-force insurance policies.