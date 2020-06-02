Keir Starmer warns PM: get a grip or risk second wave of coronavirus | Politics

Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of inflicting a collapse in public confidence over the federal government’s dealing with of the coronavirus disaster, saying No 10 shall be straight accountable if the an infection charge begins to rise once more.

In an unique interview with the Guardian, the Labour chief launched a stinging assault on the the prime minister, accusing him of “winging it” over the easing of the lockdown and making an already “difficult situation 10 times worse”.

He additionally questioned whether or not the timing of some selections over the comfort of the lockdown guidelines had been taken “to try to deflect attention away” from the Dominic Cummings affair – an episode, he mentioned, that confirmed Johnson was too weak to sack his chief adviser.

In a vital hardening of his language, Starmer mentioned Johnson needed to “get a grip” of the disaster.

“My [worry] is that after a week or more of mismanagement, I’m deeply concerned the government has made a difficult situation 10 times worse,” he mentioned.

“We’ve referred to as for an exit technique. What we seem to have gotten is an exit with out a technique. We wish to see society reopen, we wish to see extra kids again in school, clearly individuals wish to see their households and we wish to see companies open.

“But like many people across the country, there is a growing concern the government is now winging it. At precisely the time when there should have been maximum trust in the government, confidence has collapsed,” he mentioned.

Starmer blamed the autumn in public belief on the “Cummings factor, the sense of one rule for them and one rule for everyone else” – a referenceto the furore provoked when the Guardian revealed Johnson’s chief adviser had breached the lockdown.

But he additionally cited “mismanagement” within the authorities’s sudden choice to elevate shielding restrictions for two.2 million individuals with out advance discover for public well being administrators or GPs, and issues concerning the check and hint system that councils don’t consider shall be prepared till the tip of the month on the earliest.

In addition, the Labour chief mentioned there had been a failure of management over the choice to get colleges to reopen with out consulting extensively sufficient with unions, academics and oldsters.

“I am putting the prime minister on notice that he has got to get a grip and restore public confidence in the government’s handling of the epidemic … If we see a sharp rise in the R rate, the infection rate, or a swathe of local lockdowns, responsibility for that falls squarely at the door of No 10. We all know the public have made huge sacrifices. This mismanagement of the last few weeks is the responsibility of the government.”

Starmer’s intervention comes on one other tough day for the federal government because it emerged that:

Speaking from his parliamentary places of work, the Labour chief mentioned he would proceed to have interaction constructively with the federal government, defending his strategy of not making criticism for its personal sake.

However, he mentioned he had grow to be more and more involved about errors made by Johnson’s administration within the final week.

On Johnson’s dealing with of the Cummings furore, Starmer mentioned Johnson’s plans to loosen restrictions have been laid out as the federal government was within the grip of a disaster.

Last Thursday, Johnson was below strain to sack Cummings over revelations he had pushed from London to his mother and father in Durham through the peak of the lockdown – after which taken a 60-mile spherical journey to a magnificence spot to check his eyesight.

“They obviously took a decision to try and deflect attention away from the Cummings affair,” Starmer mentioned. “There are questions that the government needs to answer about the precise timing of the measures it put in place.”

“It’s blindingly obvious to me that the prime minister is just too weak to sack [Cummings].”

He added that this “loss of trust and confidence” was the “most troubling aspect of the whole Cummings affair”.

“If you had said which is the week the government needed maximum trust and confidence, the answer is the week in which you start easing restrictions … That’s where you need maximum trust and confidence. That’s the thing the government has burnt in the last few weeks,” he mentioned.

The Labour chief mentioned he would now be asking for extra conferences with Johnson, Mark Sedwill, the cupboard secretary, and Prof Chris Whitty, the chief medical adviser, to deal with his issues concerning the mismanagement of the previous couple of weeks.

He additionally revealed he wrote a “private and confidential” letter to the prime minister two weeks in the past providing to work constructively collectively to achieve consensus for reopening colleges, however Johnson has not but even replied.