Keir Starmer has said it was “completely wrong” for protesters to tear down typically the statue of the 17th Century slave dealer – but insisted it should have been eliminated “a long time ago”.

The Labour leader mentioned typically the removal of the Edward Colston statue inside Bristol “shouldn’t have been done in that way” after demonstrators toppled typically the bronze batiment and broke up with it at the docks on Sunday.

However Sir Keir said typically the statue should have already been taken down “a long time ago” plus placed in a new museum.





He likewise criticised Labour MP Barry Gardiner regarding attending typically the Black Lives Matter presentations in London, saying MPs must “lead by example” on sociable distancing guidelines.

In the first inside a string of standard phone-ins upon LBC, Sir Keir has been pressed within the removal of typically the statue, that was described as “utterly disgraceful” by the house secretary Priti Patel.

He mentioned: “It really should not be done in this way, completely wrong to pull a new statue down like that.

“But moving back of which statue should have already been brought down a long time, should have already been taken down a long, while ago.

“You aren’t, in 21st Century Britain, have a new slaver over a statue. A new statue will there be to honor people. You can’t have that inside 21st millennium Britain.

“That statue should have been introduced down appropriately with permission and put, We would say, inside a museum.

“This was obviously a man who had been responsible for 100,000 individuals being relocated from Africa to typically the Caribbean because slaves, which include women and youngsters who were top quality on their boxes with the title of the organization that he leaped.

“Of the 100,000, 20,000 died en route and then were chucked in the sea. He should not be in a statue in Bristol or anywhere else.”

