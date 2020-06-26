Keir Starmer faces new fight with left-wingers after sacking Rebecca Long Bailey

Sir Keir Starmer has visited war with allies of Jeremy Corbyn after sacking his former leadership rival Rebecca Long Bailey for sharing articles that contained an ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theory’.

The new Labour leader is expected to meet with over 12 members of the hard-Left Socialist Campaign Group on the frontbench today to repair relations, after initially refusing their advances.

Corbynistas including Lloyd Russell-Moyle, a shadow environment minister, ex-Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, Diane Abbott and Richard Burgon are ‘very disappointed’ with Sir Keir.

Mr Russell-Moyle did not eliminate resigning, while several shadow ministers including Marsha de Cordova, Andy McDonald, Cat Smith and Dan Cardenare are also considered on ‘resignation watch’.

A senior Shadow Cabinet source told The Daily Telegraph that Sir Keir has chose to ‘reset the bar’ after five years of Mr Corbyn’s divisive leadership, adding: ‘It may possibly divide the Labour party but quite definitely increase Keir’s perception as strong so when someone determined to bring about change.’

In a move that enraged John McDonnell and Laura Alvarez, Mr Corbyn’s wife, Sir Keir ousted Ms Long Bailey, then Shadow Education Secretary, after she praised a controversial interview with actress Maxine Peake.

The 45-year-old ‘Shameless’ star told The Independent yesterday that Israeli security forces had taught US police ‘neck-kneeling’ methods which generated the killing of George Floyd.

Blairites including Lord Mandelson, a chief architect of New Labour, and former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett praised Sir Keir’s boldness in a move interpreted by Corbynistas as a declaration of war.

Sir Keir Starmer has gone to war with allies of Jeremy Corbyn after sacking his former leadership rival Rebecca Long Bailey for sharing articles that contained an ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theory’

Actress Maxine Peake was accused of peddling an ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theory’ yesterday in The Independent

Ex-Shadow Education Secretary Ms Long Bailey was sacked from the frontbench after retweeting a link to the interview

The row kicked off yesterday after Ms Long Bailey shared a link of the interview Peake – a constituent – gave to The Independent yesterday with the caption ‘absolute diamond’.

Peake, a Jeremy Corbyn supporter, also said that the folks who had left Labour under Mr Corbyn could ‘hang their heads in shame’ and claimed Sir Keir was an ‘acceptable face’ for folks who ‘aren’t really Left wing’.

She later said her comments were ‘inaccurate’, adding that she found anti-Semitism ‘abhorrent’.

Ms Long Bailey was sacked almost straight away after she shared a web link to this article on Twitter.

Sir Keir has been desperately trying to rebuild trust with the Jewish community by vowing get rid of the ‘stain’ of anti-Semitism from Labour and rip out the ‘poison’ that dogged the party under his predecessor.

His spokesman said: ‘The article Rebecca shared earlier today contained an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

‘As Leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is really a number one priority. Anti-Semitism takes many different forms and it is essential that we each is vigilant against it.’

Jewish organisations praised Sir Keir’s swift actions, with Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl saying: ‘I want to thank Keir Starmer for backing his words with actions on anti-Semitism.

Keir Starmer (pictured left with Ms Long Bailey in April) has been trying to rebuild trust with the Jewish community

Tony Blair called Sir Keir a leader who ‘looks as if he could possibly be Prime Minister’, while John McDonnell, the former Shadow Chancellor, claimed that Peake’s interview hadn’t peddled anti-Semitism

‘After Rebecca Long Bailey shared a conspiracy theory, we yet others gave her the opportunity to retract and apologise. To our surprise and dismay, her response was pathetic.

‘Her position as Shadow Education Secretary was therefore untenable.

‘There can be no space with this sort of action in any party and it is right that after so many challenging years Labour is currently making this clear under its new leader.’

Jonathan Goldstein, chair of the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC), told MailOnline: ‘We saw significant action from Sir Keir Starmer in ensuring there is zero tolerance for anti-Semitism within the Labour Party.

‘His actions show that he understands the severe nature and harm that anti-Semitic conspiracies do to our politics. We welcome this decisive leadership and firm action.’

Tony Blair called Sir Keir a leader who ‘looks as though that he could be Prime Minister’. Lord Mandelson said Sir Keir had shown ‘strong character and judgment’, while Lord Blunkett described the move as a ‘very clear message’.

However, senior Corbynistas denounced the sacking as a ‘reckless overreaction’, with Mr McDonnell, the former Shadow Chancellor, saying that this article had not peddled anti-Semitism.

Ms Long Bailey described Peake as a ‘diamond’, before attempting to clarify she wasn’t endorsing ‘all aspects of the article’

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell weighed in to insist that Peake’s comment was legitimate criticism of Israel

Lord Blunkett described Sir Keir’s sacking of Ms Long Bailey as a ‘very clear message’ while Diane Abbott is considered one of several senior Corbynistas who’re going to war with Sir Keir

Amid a storm of protest at her initial tweet, Ms Long Bailey then added: ‘I retweeted Maxine Peake’s article due to her significant achievements and because the thrust of her argument would be to stay in the Labour Party. It was not intended to be an endorsement of all areas of the article.

‘I cannot do this in good conscience without the issuing of a press statement of clarification. I had asked to go over these matters with Keir before agreeing what further action to take, but he had already made his decision.’

But it absolutely was not enough to prevent being taken off her frontbench role, sparking uproar from her supporters.

She said she posted an additional tweet to clarify after learning ‘many people were concerned by references to international sharing of training and restraint methods between police and security forces’.

‘In not a way was my retweet an intention to endorse all of that article,’ she said.

She said after she agree the clarification with Labour leader’s office she was ordered to just take both tweets down.

But Sir Keir justified his action telling the BBC: ‘The sharing of this article was wrong, as the article contained anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.’

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who is Jewish and was a leading critic of Jeremy Corbyn, said: ‘This is what zero tolerance seems like.’ Jewish groups also lined up behind the move

Peake claimed that Israeli spies taught US police tactics that resulted in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Calls for BBC to end Maxine Peake’s contract after latest in string of controversy for Corbynista former Shameless star who called for a violent revolution The BBC was facing calls to end Maxine Peake’s contract after the newest in a string of controversies for the Corbynista Shameless star who has flaunted with Communism and when called for a violent revolution. Peake, 45, used an interview with The Independent to talk about an ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theory’ that US police learned ‘neck-kneeling’ restrain methods used on George Floyd from Israeli spies. The comments – which light emitting diode to Rebecca Long Bailey being sacked from Labour’s Shadow Cabinet after she shared the article – are not initially Peake has aired radical views which have prompted conventional criticism. The actress was born in Bolton to a lorry driver father and care worker mother, but her parents separated when she was nine and she lived with her grand-parents. BBC bosses were told to sack Maxine Peake after an interview Discussing her childhood in an interview with the Guardian, she said her mother aspired to be middle class but found her ambitions threatened, particularly as a result of her relationships with some ‘obnoxious’ men. Peake said her mother’s experience changed her views, and later in her youth she joined a number of local communist organisations before subscribing to the Community Party of Great Britain. Peake is famous for her strident socialist views and this past year became an ambassador for the Morning Star, which she called ‘the only paper I could trust’. In exactly the same Independent interview in which she aired her views on George Floyd, the star called for the destruction of capitalist and claimed the entire world was ruled by ‘capitalist, fascist dictators’. She has often railed from the ‘crippling austerity measures’ and in 2017 backed the utilization of violence to put in Mr Corbyn as Prime Minister. Asked if she wanted a peaceful or a violent revolution, she said: ‘You can’t have a peaceful revolution now. Terrible thing to say. But we need a coup!’ In 2019, she co-signed a letter backing him in the Election, lauding the former Labour leader for his stance against ‘far-right nationalism, xenophobia and racism’. Peake lives in Salford with her partner, it art director Pawlo Wintoniuk. She said they ‘never row over politics’ and that she’d refuse to have a relationship with somebody who was a Conservative or Lib Dem. Maxine Peake first rose to national attention while playing Twinkle in Dinnerladies, a BBC sitcom that ran from 1998 to 2000. Since then, she is most widely known for playing Veronica Ball in the hit comedy Shameless, and barrister Martha Costello in legal drama Silk. Earlier this week she appeared in a revival of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads, a job the actress said she accepted ‘straight away’ before ‘spending the following few weeks in a state of high anxiety’.

Mr McDonnell, who endorsed her for leader, later weighed in, saying: ‘Throughout discussion of antisemitism it’s always been said criticism of techniques of Israeli state just isn’t anti-Semitic. I don’t think therefore that this article is or ⁦⁦@RLong_Bailey should’ve been sacked. I stand in solidarity with her.’

Momentum founder Jon Lansmann branded the sacking ‘a reckless over-reaction’: ‘I don’t believe there is such a thing antisemitic in the interview and sacking Rebecca is really a reckless overreaction by Keir Starmer.

‘It’s been clearly documented by Amnesty International that lots of US police departments do train in Israel. The original Independent article even backed up the claim.

‘In the leadership campaign Rebecca registered to the Board of Deputies pledges and explained she is devoted to tackling antisemitism in our party.

‘More than 135,000 Labour members voted for Rebecca in the leadership election. Keir says he really wants to party unity, yet sacks her from the front bench for no good reason. I stand in absolute solidarity with Rebecca Long-Bailey, as does the remainder of Momentum.’

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said: ‘We have now been critical of Sir Keir Starmer’s early handling of incidents within the Labour Party and the fact that he’s got not yet announced a timetable for reforming the Party’s broken disciplinary process. His swift and firm action in this instance appears to indicate that he is taking our comments up to speed and has shifted up a gear.

‘Sir Keir’s decision to sack Rebecca Long-Bailey for retweeting an antisemitic conspiracy theory sends a clear message to those in the Labour Party’s ranks who still believe antisemitism is really a grey area.’

Labour MP Dame Margaret Hodge, who is Jewish, tweeted: ‘This is just what a change in culture seems like. This is what zero tolerance seems like. This is what rebuilding trust with the Jewish community seems like.’

Dame Margaret previously described Sir Keir Starmer’s predecessor Jeremy Corbyn as racist following claims he previously failed to just take strong enough action on anti-Semitism within the party.

Labour MP Stella Creasy said: ‘Maxine Peake interview textbook ”casual antisemitism” – Even organisation that first made link she repeats as if matter of record or motivation for heinous crime has withdrawn it as a bit of libellous conspiracism. Being anti racist means countering, perhaps not indulging, such tropes.’

In exactly the same interview, Peake, a former member of the Communist Party of Britain in Salford, Ms Long-Bailey’s seat in Manchester, took aim at anyone who refused to vote for Jeremy Corbyn – branding them all Conservative supporters.

She said: ‘Those those who were normally Labour supporters who felt they couldn’t vote Labour? Well I’m sorry, they voted Tory as far as I’m concerned.

‘And it breaks my heart, as you know what? I didn’t like Tony Blair, but I still voted Labour because anything’s much better than the Tories.

‘There’s a lot of people who should hang their heads in shame. People going, ‘Oh, I could join the Labour Party again because Keir Starmer’s there,’ well shame on you.’

In 2018 the passionate Labour supporter, an outspoken critic of Tory paying for the NHS, was accused of hypocrisy after pocketing taxpayers’ money to appear in an NHS recruitment advert.

The star of hit TV series including Shameless and Silk was paid to do a voice over on a film within the health service’s £8 million ‘We Are The NHS’ campaign.

Funded by NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care, the campaign was launched to coincide with the NHS’s 70th anniversary and features real health workers and patients.

Ms Peake reportedly received a four-figure sum on her contribution. In contrast, before celebrities including Nick Hewer and Barbara Windsor have donated their time free of charge when appearing in publicly-funded health campaigns.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group against Anti-Semitism said it welcome the decision to sack her.

In a statement released on Twitter, co-chairs Catherine McKinnell and Andrew Percy said: ‘We welcome Sir Keir Starmer’s zero tolerance approach and decisive action. Members of Parliament have a duty to challenge anti-Semitic conspiracy theories not share them.

‘We works with all political parties to ensure anti-Semitism plays no part in public areas life, and our group will always work to teach colleagues about this.’

The hard-Left candidate for leader who rated Jeremy Corbyn ’10 out of 10′ after that he led Labour to general election humiliation

Rebecca Long Bailey was the highest ranking remnant of the Corbyn era still remaining on Labour’s front bench.

The 40-year-old ran against Sir Keir Starmer in the protracted leadership election that followed the party’s election humiliation in December and Mr Corbyn’s subsequent resignation.

But regardless of the backing of the then senior hierarchy, she trailed in a distant 2nd to Sir Keir, who ran on a platform of healing a divided party.

She was made shadow education secretary in his new-look shadow cabinet being an olive branch to the old regimen.

During her leadership election campaign Ms Long-Bailey said Mr Corbyn has been a ‘prefect 10’ as Labour leader

But today’s gaffe, which praised an interview with actress Maxine Peak in which she shared an ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theory’ about Israel and the death of George Floyd, was a step too far.

Mr Starmer has been at pains rebuild bridges with British Jews after five years in which Labour was rocked by a group of anti-Semitism scandals.

Ms Long-Bailey, could be the hard-Left daughter of a Salford docker, groomed to take the helm of the Corbynite project by self-declared Marxist John McDonnell.

He and older Corbynistas like Diane Abbott and Richard Burgon threw their weight behind her campaign, where she described Mr Corbyn as ’10 out of 10′ as leader.

The remark came weeks after that he led Labour to its worst election defeat because the 1930s, handing Boris Johnson an 80-seat Tory majority.

She grew up in Old Trafford, Manchester, where she was exposed to left-wing politics from the young age.

The 40-year-old ran against Sir Keir in the leadership election that followed the party’s election humiliation in December

Her father Jimmy worked as a docker at Salford Quays and trade union representative at Shell at a time when workers’ collectives wielded enormous power and threats of staff walkouts struck fear into ministers.

On graduating from the Catholic senior high school, she worked in a pawn shop – an eye-opening experience which she says taught her ‘more about the struggles of life than any degree or qualification ever could’.

After holding down other jobs such as for instance a call-centre operator, a furniture factory worker and a postwoman, she eventually studied to become a solicitor.

She became Labour MP for Salford in 2015 on the retirement of Hazel Blears and quickly held a series of roles as Mr McDonnell’s political protegee.

She was made shadow business secretary in February 2017, a job she held until Mr Starmer took over in April.