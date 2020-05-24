Keir Starmer calls Boris Johnson’s defence of Dominic Cummings ‘insult to sacrifices of British people’

Keir Starmer has actually stated that Boris Johnson has actually ‘stopped working’ by safeguarding Dominic Cummings over a 260- mile journey throughout lockdown.

The head of state has actually turned down calls to sack his closest advisor.

He stated the general public would certainly “understand” Mr Cummings had actually taken a trip to Durham to safe child care for his young boy.

The brand-new Labour leader stated Mr Johnson’s remarks were a“insult to sacrifices made by the British people”

.

Sir Keir stated:”This was an examinationof thePrimeMinister and also he has actually failed it.

“It is a disrespecttosacrifices made by theBritish individuals thatBorisJohnson has actually pickedto take no activity versusDominicCummings

“The public will certainly be forgiven for believing there is one regulation for the PrimeMinister’s closest advisor and also an additional for theBritish individuals.

“ThePrimeMinister’s activities have actually threatened self-confidence in his very own public health and wellness message at this essential time.

“Millions were watching for answers and they got nothing. That’s why the Cabinet Secretary must now launch an urgent inquiry.”(

