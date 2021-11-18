Keilar to attorney: Bannon is using executive privilege as a 'cop-out'
CNN’s Brianna Keilar speaks with David Schoen, the attorney for Trump associate Steve Bannon, about his client’s argument to invoke executive privilege in the January 6 investigation over conversations he had with ​people other than the former president.

