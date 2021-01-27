Keilar calls out Dr. Birx's post-Trump reputation rehab tour
Dr. Deborah Birx, former President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task for coordinator, is making the rounds on television revealing the dysfunction in the Trump White House. CNN’s Brianna Keilar rolls the tape on some of the times Birx could have spoken out about Trump but did not.

