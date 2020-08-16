Kei Nishikori tests positive for coronavirus two weeks before US Open

Kei Nishikori was runner-up at the 2014 US Open

Japan’s Kei Nishikori has actually evaluated positive for coronavirus and will not play in the Cincinnati Masters, with the US Open two weeks away.

The 2014 US Open runner-up, 30, states he is “feeling well” however will now separate and get evaluated once again on Friday.

Defending champs Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu have actually currently stated they will not contend at Flushing Meadows.

“This morning while still in Florida, I got tested for Covid-19 and tested positive,” stated the world number 31.

“I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time. Me and my team will get tested again on Friday at which point I will have another update.”

America’s public health authority mentions that those who evaluate positive need to separate for 10 days.

Under those guidelines Nishikori’s seclusion would end on 26 August, 5 days before the US Open starts in New York.

World primary Novak Djokovic has actually validated he will dip into the significant, however five-time winner Roger Federer is recuperating from knee surgical treatment.

Women’s world primary Ashleigh Barty, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Nick Kyrgios have actually likewise withdrawn, while Andy Murray is anticipated to contend after being given a wildcard.