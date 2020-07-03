Kehlani Sued For Allegedly Wrecking A Rental Ferrari During Music Video Shoot – Into An Animal?!

Uh oh! This is a bit messy!

Kehlani will be sued for allegedly wrecking a rental Ferrari during a music video shoot. According to The Blast, the singer rented the true luxury vehicle by way of a third party and returned it with major damage.

The Florida company that owns the Ferrari also claims it was rented for “personal use only,” but finished up being used for “commercial purposes” if the car appeared in Kehlani’s “Open (Passionate)(Quarantine Style)” official music video (below).

The suit claims the 25-year-old “negligently, recklessly, carelessly operated the Ferrari as to collide with an animal and/or unknown object and thereby causing significant material damage” to the low rider.

In the video, you can see the artist driving the Ferrari through the desert — but obviously, the video doesn’t feature any kind of accident, so it’s hard to express what exactly took place.

The lawsuit alleges the company took a huge financial hit due to the car’s damage. The owner claims the vehicle cost $24,426.12 to be repaired, and on top of that, “loss of use of the Ferrari from the date of loss on April 22, 2020, through the date the Ferrari was fully repaired.” As per The Blast, that happens to about $1,000 a day, bringing the total lack of potential rental fees to more than $35,000.

Further, the suit asserts the value of the 2017 Ferrari was diminished by almost $90,000!

The Blast reports:

“Interestingly, the lawsuit says the company wants the judge to make a judicial determination that the damages were caused by a ‘motor vehicle accident’ and allow them to suspend her driver’s license until any judgment is paid.”

Yikes!

In a recently available “10 Things I Can’t Live Without” video for GQ, Kehlani called her camera “one of [her] favorite essentials.” She explained:

“We shot my album cover on this camera, we shot all four music videos that are out … The last three music videos were all shot on this bad boy, front cover, back cover, basically the entirety of my last album is this camera. And every music video we continue to shoot after the ones that are out, are also shot on this camera, which I picked up with Best Buy curbside pickup during the quarantine so that we could have really really high quality videos.”

Hmm… so do we think maybe, just maybe, there’s some footage of her hitting a deer on that thing? Anything’s possible, right?